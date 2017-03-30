Man stabbed during fight at Dayton house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed during a fight at a house in Dayton.

Police say the man got into a fight with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at a house in the 2800 block of Lakeview Avenue.

During the fight, the man was stabbed.

Only 2 News was there when the man was removed from the house. He was alert when he left the scene.

Medics took the stabbing victim to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for the man’s girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend in connection with the stabbing.