Man stabbed during fight at Dayton house

By Published:
A man was stabbed at a house on Lakeview Avenue in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed during a fight at a house in Dayton.

The scene of a stabbing on Lakeview Avenue in Dayton.

Police say the man got into a fight with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at a house in the 2800 block of Lakeview Avenue.

During the fight, the man was stabbed.

Only 2 News was there when the man was removed from the house. He was alert when he left the scene.

Medics took the stabbing victim to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for the man’s girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend in connection with the stabbing.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s