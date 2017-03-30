Miami names Jack Owens as basketball coach

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami University has tabbed Jack Owens to take over the reins of its men’s basketball program, announced by Athletics Director David Sayler on Thursday, March 30. Owens becomes the 27th coach in Miami basketball history.

“I’m extremely excited about becoming the head men’s basketball coach at Miami University,” said Owens. “I would like to thank President Greg Crawford and Athletic Director David Sayler for this opportunity and I look forward to not only rebuilding this championship program, but also making this program one that all Miami alumni can be proud of.”

In Owens, Miami acquires a coach that has advanced to postseason play in 13 of the past 17 seasons and went on to the NCAA Tournament in 11 of the past 13 years, including four trips to the Sweet 16. He has also helped secure several top recruiting classes, produced NBA talent and developed some of the nation’s top players.

Owens spent the past nine seasons on staff at Purdue University, three as an assistant coach and the last six years as its associate head coach. Since his arrival, the Boilermakers have recorded 209 wins (23.2/year), including 27 during the 2016-17 season, helping Purdue win a Big Ten Regular Season Championship.

