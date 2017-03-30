Montgomery County Commission votes to establish Justice Committee

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County commissioners unanimously voted to establish a Justice Committee to review the county jail at a meeting Thursday afternoon.

The Montgomery County Jail is facing more than half a dozen lawsuits alleging civil rights violations. The committee will meet at least quarterly to review the jail and will issue a report.

The co-chairs are Rabbi Bernard Barsky, a retired Rabbi from Beth Abraham Synagogue; and Dr. Gary LeRoy, Associate Dean for Student Affairs and Admissions at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.

The committee members are:

Branford Brown, Esq., Executive Director, Miami Valley Urban League

Michael Carter, Supt., School & Community Partnerships, Sinclair Comm. College

Stephanie Cook, Esq., City of Dayton Law Department

Rev. David Fox, Retired Chief of Police, Wilberforce University, representing the Dayton unit of the NAACP

Tony Rankin, Retired Chief Deputy, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Greg Singer, Judge, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

Carol Smerz, CEO/President, South Community Behavioral Healthcare

Phil Plummer, Montgomery County Sheriff, Ex-officio member

