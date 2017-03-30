N.C. Governor: HB2 fix not perfect but he supports it

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Democratic governor says he’s on board with a proposal to end the standoff with Republican legislative leaders over the state’s “bathroom bill,” saying “it’s not a perfect deal” but begins to repair the state’s reputation.

Gov. Roy Cooper released the statement Wednesday night about the same time GOP lawmakers unveiled the details of their agreement.

The proposal would repeal the law known as House Bill 2, but it would still leave state legislators in charge of policy on public restrooms. And local governments couldn’t pass nondiscrimination ordinances covering things like sexual orientation and gender identity until December 2020.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger says the legislation will be debated and voted on Thursday. It’s unclear if the votes are there to pass it.

Berger and Moore said in a written statement they’re pleased the proposal “fully protects bathroom safety and privacy.”

