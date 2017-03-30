Ohio inmate avoids more prison time in 2nd anthrax hoax case

By Published:
Drew Manns. (Photo: Ohio Department of Corrections)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who was imprisoned for arson and sentenced to more time behind bars for mailing white powder to government offices won’t spend extra time in prison for a second anthrax hoax.

Prosecutors alleged 32-year-old Drew Manns sent letters claiming to contain deadly anthrax to a prisons committee and three central Ohio television stations. The powder was actually a sweetener.

The Columbus Dispatch reports his three-year sentence issued Wednesday in Franklin County on the resulting threat-related charges will be served simultaneously with a four-year federal sentence for the other hoax.

An attorney for the Elyria man contends another inmate intimidated Manns into writing the letters. Attorney Jonathan Yoder also says Manns has a genetic condition that causes developmental disabilities and difficulty anticipating consequences of his actions.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s