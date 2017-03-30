One person in custody after report of shots fired near Dayton motel

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say one person is in custody after shots were heard outside a Dayton motel.

Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the Dayton Motor Motel around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday after officers in the area heard gun shots in the area.

Police say a man taken into custody from the roof of a building. That man had a gun with him.

Investigators are on the scene trying to determine what happened, and if anyone else was involved.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.