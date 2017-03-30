Police to announce ‘siginificant update’ in the Cameo nightclub shooting

Members of the ATF and local police work at a crime scene at the Cameo club after a fatal shooting, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Police Department said late Thursday they are holding a news conference to announce a “significant update” in the Cameo nightclub shooting.

O’Bryan Spikes, 27, was killed and 16 others were also shot at the nightclub early Sunday. Witnesses said at least 20 shots rang out.

The news conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday You can watch that news conference right here when it happens.

