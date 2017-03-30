Police to announce ‘siginificant update’ in the Cameo nightclub shooting

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Police Department said late Thursday they are holding a news conference to announce a “significant update” in the Cameo nightclub shooting.

O’Bryan Spikes, 27, was killed and 16 others were also shot at the nightclub early Sunday. Witnesses said at least 20 shots rang out.

READ MORE: Police identify all 17 Cameo nightclub shooting victims

The news conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday You can watch that news conference right here when it happens.

