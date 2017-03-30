Severe weather possible Thursday afternoon

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says while there will be some dry times Thursday there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

The chances of that weather becoming severe increases as we get into the evening hours as well.

Expect windy conditions throughout the day with highs near 70 degrees.

Storms become more likely Thursday night and could bring damaging winds, large hail and even an isolated tornado.

