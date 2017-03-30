UD Alums Welcome Anthony Grant as Next Basketball Coach

Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students and alums, alike, are excited about the naming of Anthony Grant as the the University of Dayton’s new head basketball coach.

Steve Gundersen, a Dayton Flyers Season Ticker holder and UD alum who went to school with Grant back in the 1980’s, said he’s glad to have him back.

“It’s kind of like what goes around comes around and it’s just exciting and I’m really looking forward to him continuing the success that Archie [Miller] has started and built upon and I’m looking forward to a continuation of the success of the Flyers event,” he said.

Another alum, Steve Goodridge said he was a Season Ticket Holder in the 1980’s and he remembers watching Grant play for the Flyers.

“I’m thrilled with it. I think it’s a great choice. I think he’s a super man and I think he’ll be great for the team,” Goodridge said.

“I love the Flyers. I’ve had my season tickets since I graduated so I’ve been there since 1984.”

Goodridge called Grant “a real UD guy”.

the University of Dayton announced via Twitter that Anthony Grant will be the new head coach of UD Basketball.

In a statement, Athletics Director Neil Sullivan dubbed Grant a proven winner and said the entire university is looking forward to having him join the team.

Grant – a former Flyer – said he’s “honored and humbled” to become the new head coach – calling his new position a “great responsibility”.

 

