UD names Anthony Grant next basketball coach

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to the University of Dayton, Anthony Grant will be the new head coach of UD Basketball.

The announcement was made Thursday on Twitter.

In a release Thursday, University of Dayton Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said, “Anthony Grant is a proven winner with the highest integrity,” Sullivan said. “He has successful experience in coaching, recruiting and playing basketball at an elite level. I welcome Anthony to our staff and look forward to partnering with him as we continue to aggressively pursue graduating student-athletes, winning conference championships and advancing in the NCAA Tournament. He is absolutely the right coach.”

“I am honored and humbled to be the head coach at the University of Dayton,” Anthony Grant said. “It’s a great responsibility to take over at an institution that is so well-respected. Anyone you talk to in college basketball would say our program is a successful one, but the potential is here for so much more.”

Grant was most recently on the coaching staff of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder. He spent the last two seasons there after nine seasons as head coach at Alabama and VCU and 13 seasons as a Division I assistant coach.

In nine seasons as a head coach, Grant took his teams to three NCAA tournament appearances and six postseason tournament berths. He has a career record of 193-110.

Archie Miller was introduced as the new Indiana University Basketball Coach Monday.

READ MORE: IU introduces Archie Miller as new coach

Miller has reportedly agreed to a 7-year contract with the Hoosiers. Coach Miller just recently concluded his sixth season at the University of Dayton. The Flyers were the regular season Atlantic Ten Champions but lost to Wichita State in the first round of the NCAA tourney. Miller met with the UD players shortly after Noon on Saturday. Below is the statement from the University of Dayton:

University of Dayton Vice President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan confirmed that Archie Miller, head coach of the Flyer men’s basketball team, has resigned after six years at the helm to accept the same position at Indiana University.

Miller led the team to win 139 games and once took the Flyers all the way to Elite 8.

With the departure of five seniors and the man running the show gone, some students are optimistic.

