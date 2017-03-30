West Carrollton Schools hires a new Superintendent

West Carrollton Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Townsend

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new era will soon begin at West Carrollton City Schools.

During a special meeting on Wednesday night, Board of Education approved the contract for Dr. Andrea Townsend.

She will replace Dr. Rusty Clifford, who has been the superintendent for 18-years.

Dr. Townsend comes from a School District in Auglaize County and says she’s ready to get to work.

“Some of my areas of focus are going to be looking at the curriculum that’s down here, working at new strategic plan, there’s lots of changes that come down from the Ohio Department of Education,” Dr. Townsend said. “We are really taking a look at these things to align.”

Dr. Townsend will work alongside Clifford starting in April, and will fully take over August 1st.

