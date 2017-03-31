2 arrested in mass shooting at Cincinnati nightclub

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a mass shooting at a Cincinnati nightclub, police announced during a Thursday evening press conference.

Cornell Beckley, 27, and Deondre Davis, 29, were arrested in connection to Sunday morning’s shooting at Cameo Nightclub. Both face a murder charge, and additional charges are expected, police said.

Officials added that others may be involved, and the investigation is ongoing. At least three guns got into the nightclub around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police said, meaning there may be another shooter at large.

Davis is one of the 17 people that were shot inside of the Kellogg Avenue club. He remains in critical condition.

His father, Jackie Davis, said he has been non-responsive since the incident.

Jackie Davis said he is puzzled on how his son could be accused.

“There is no way my son could do this. I don’t believe my son could do this,” he said.

O’Bryan Spikes, 27, was killed in the shooting.

In addition to Davis, police have identified the wounded victims as Rodney Espy, 30; Jraejah Warren, 28; Stephen Haley, 28; Rayshunda Higgins, 33; Jarrod Givens, 26; Ronald Lee, 33; Nathan McClendon, 27; Shannon Brown, 25; Jordan Harris, 24; Valor Stanley, 28; Bryant Stevenson, 28; Christopher Harris, 34; Michael Feagins Jr., 30; Khristian Howell, 26; and Regina Madaris, 33.

Authorities said the shooting stemmed from a fight inside of the club. The circumstance surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and police said they are not sure who — if anyone — was targeted.

Mayor John Cranley called the shooting the largest mass shooting in the city’s history.

Police continue to ask the public for any cellphone video that people might have. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.