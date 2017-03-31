Bond set at $1.7 million for Cameo nightclub suspect

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Bond has been set for one of the two suspects in the Cameo nightclub shooting.

WLWT reports a judge set bond for 27-year-old Cornell Buckley at $1.7 million. That’s $100,000 for each of the 17 people shot inside the Cincinnati nightclub on March 26th.

The other suspect, 29-year-old Deondre Davis was wounded in the shooting. He’s on a ventilator and in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital according to WLWT.

Police say Buckley and Davis opened fire inside the club. Authorities believe there could be another shooter and say there were at least three guns inside the club at the time of the shooting.

17 people were shot, including 27-year-old O’Bryan Spikes, who was killed.

The Cameo Nightclub is closing for good on Friday.

