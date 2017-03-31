Court: Families of serial killer’s victims can sue detective

By Published:
Anthony Sowell

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio appeals court says the families of the victims of a convicted serial killer can sue a police detective who they say failed to properly investigate an earlier case against the Cleveland man.

The ruling involves the case of Anthony Sowell.

Sowell was convicted in 2011 of killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home. He was sentenced to death.

Several family members of his victims say a detective failed to thoroughly investigate a complaint from a woman who said Sowell attacked and raped her a year before the bodies were found.

Their lawsuit says Sowell could have been stopped from carrying out several murders if the case had been handled properly.

The city plans to appeal the Thursday ruling to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s