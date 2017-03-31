Dayton businesses ready for baseball

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Reds will be in town for the Futures Game at Fifth Third Field, Saturday.

The Reds best prospects will play the pro’s and the biggest “pro” for businesses around Fifth Third Field will be all the fans coming to watch.

Brixx Ice Company is one of those businesses and manager Chris Bhai can’t wait to see Saturday’s first pitch.

“Obviously with the game across the street it’s our time to shine! We love the boys of summer and it’s almost here,” said Bhai.

Brixx Ice Company is one of several business near the park, anxious for baseball season to get underway.

“The Dragons and the Reds introduced really the first Futures game in minor league baseball. It drew in a lot of national attention. It’s a unique event that has not happened many times throughout minor league baseball,” said Dragons broadcaster, Tom Nichols.

The top prospects in the Reds organization will be taking on the pro’s. Many of whom started their careers in the Gem City with the Dragons, the Class-A farm league for the Cincinnati Reds.

“Former National League player of the year Joey Votto or base stealer billy Hamilton who played here in 2011 and all the stars with the Reds will be here tomorrow,” said Nichols.

When the boys of summer return, so does the revenue for businesses that hug the outfield.

“Compared to the winter time, we do about a 50% more increase in business during game days,” said Bhai.

Bhai adds that baseball used to be the main draw for business, but downtown Dayton has seen big growth within the last couple years with more housing and dining options.

“It’s such a great destination now. Thanks to the city and all the great progress that they have made with the ballpark. Of course in the summertime we see a good increase in business, but year round we love being here.”

The Dragons home opener is Thursday, April 6.