Death penalty indictment filed against suspect in OSU student’s rape, murder

Web Staff Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –The Franklin County Prosecutor has filed a death penalty indictment against the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Ohio State University senior Reagan Tokes.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien made the announcement Friday.

Golsby also faces 6 aggravated robbery charges and 3 kidnapping charges in several assaults around German Village. O’Brien says these incidents took place over a 2-week period.

Golsby was released from prison in November. He is currently being held with no bond.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s