Death penalty indictment filed against suspect in OSU student’s rape, murder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –The Franklin County Prosecutor has filed a death penalty indictment against the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Ohio State University senior Reagan Tokes.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien made the announcement Friday.

Golsby also faces 6 aggravated robbery charges and 3 kidnapping charges in several assaults around German Village. O’Brien says these incidents took place over a 2-week period.

Golsby was released from prison in November. He is currently being held with no bond.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news