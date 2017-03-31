Driver arrested after fleeing scene of Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver who fled the scene of a crash in Springfield has been arrested.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Friday on South Limestone Street under the I-70 overpass.

The Ohio State Patrol says the driver of a red pickup truck crashed with a car. The driver of the pickup truck drove away from the scene, but was arrested a short time later near the scene of the crash.

The man driving the car that stayed at the scene was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where his condition is unknown.

The car at the scene suffered significant damage.

The crash is still under investigation.