Futures Game is this weekend!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday is a big day at Fifth Third Field because the Cincinnati Reds will be in town!

The game on April 1 will mark the second Reds “Futures Game” at Fifth Third Field The Reds major league club will open its season in the National League two days later. They will meet a select group of the top Reds prospects from Single-A, Double-A, and Triple-A.

Tom Nichols, the Director of Media Relations and Broadcasting for the Dayton Dragons, says it’s a huge day for them and the sold-out crowd will have a great show.