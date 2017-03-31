Hamilton Police look for missing teen

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hamilton Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Kylee Burns left Garfield Middle School on March 28th and has not been seen since by her family.

Burns is believed to be with her boyfriend, possibly in the Covington, Kentucky area.

Anyone with information about Burns’ location is asked to call Hamilton Police detective Heidorn at 513-868-5811, extension 1200.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news