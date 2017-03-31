Junkyard kittens get second chance

(KTTC) Three newborn kittens are on the mend after nearly being crushed at a Winona, Minnesota car recycling center.

“We were ready to get the motor out of the car and flipped it over to pull off the catalytic converter,” Bob Praxel, who found the kittens, said. “Out comes three little kittens.”

Multiple, adorable, days old kittens.

While staff looked for the mother, they knew they needed help.

“We put them in a box and a coworker called the humane society and they came and rescued them from here,” Praxel said.

However the Winona Area Humane Society was only able to bottle-feed them, what they needed was a mother.

