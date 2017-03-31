Man pleads guilty to killing 2, including friend, while high

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding another near a central Ohio apartment complex has pleaded guilty to murder and felonious assault charges.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 29-year-old Mario Hamilton said he was high on drugs and alcohol and doesn’t remember the April 10 shooting in Reynoldsburg, a Columbus suburb. Hamilton told a judge he realized he had to come to terms with his actions when he heard an expert testifying about the victims’ blood being found on his coat.

He was given a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole for more than 35 years.

Prosecutors alleged Hamilton shot a woman as they were riding in a vehicle after partying, then chased a fleeing friend and killed him. Another passenger was hurt.

