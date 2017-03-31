Museum offering free behind-the-scenes tours

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is offering visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the aircraft restoration process.

Registration for tours through Sept. 1 opened Friday. Visitors have to register in advance for the tours.

Tours will take place every Friday from 12:15-3 p.m. They are free.

Visitors can register for tours online or by calling 937-656-9436.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news