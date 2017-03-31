Museum offering free behind-the-scenes tours

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Robert Lowrey)

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is offering visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the aircraft restoration process.

Registration for tours through Sept. 1 opened Friday. Visitors have to register in advance for the tours.

Tours will take place every Friday from 12:15-3 p.m. They are free.

Visitors can register for tours online or by calling 937-656-9436.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s