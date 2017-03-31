North Carolina future uncertain after ‘Bathroom bill’ reset

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tense negotiations over a deal to undo North Carolina’s “bathroom bill” gave way Friday to uncertainty.

Will the compromise Gov. Roy Cooper signed Thursday quash the furor that made businesses, sporting events, conventions and entertainers pull out of the state in a yearlong economic backlash?

In a vote of confidence, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday that it’s ready to start considering North Carolina again as it schedules future events. Some business leaders applauded the deal, while others were doubtful.

LGBT advocates, meanwhile, expressed outrage. They say House Bill 142 is not a true repeal, and it still exposes gay and transgender people to discrimination.

“I don’t know why any of these people thought they could use the exact secret process and incompetence that got them into this problem to get them out of this problem,” Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, said in an interview Friday. She complained that transgender people were left out of the negotiations.

HB142 has now eliminated HB2’s requirement that transgender people use restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates in many public buildings. But the new law also makes clear that only state legislators — not local government or school officials — can make rules for public restrooms from now on.

HB2 also invalidated any local ordinances protecting gay or transgender people from discrimination in the workplace or in public accommodations. HB142 prohibits local governments from enacting any new such protections until December 2020.

The ACLU said it’s continuing its legal battle on behalf of transgender residents.

“Many of the provisions of HB142 carry forward problematic portions of HB2,” the group’s North Carolina legal director Chris Brook said. He said provisions such as the moratorium on local anti-discrimination ordinances “mirror provisions we’ve already sued over.”

The stakes are high. An Associated Press analysis this week found that House Bill 2 would cost the state more than $3.76 billion in lost business over a dozen years. The tally was based on companies and events that already backed out, meaning that money won’t likely return even with the 2016 law gone.

The ACC’s announcement that the state “will again be considered for hosting” championships leaves an open door for events that can pump tens of millions of dollars into the state economy. This December’s football championship, which the ACC had threatened to pull from Charlotte if HB2 remained on the books, typically brings more than $30 million to the area.

The NCAA, which also removed events from North Carolina, struck a cautious tone on Thursday when its president Mark Emmert said the association will decide in the coming days whether HB142 represents “a sufficient change in the law.”

The response to the “reset” from business leaders was mixed, despite an optimistic tone struck by Cooper.

“Companies that I have talked to, companies that I have recruited, who were hesitant or refusing to bring businesses to our state before the passage of today’s bill now are telling me: We are coming,” the governor said after signing the bill.

The North Carolina Chamber of Commerce thanked Cooper and Republican legislative leaders “for coming together on a bipartisan basis to find a solution.”

Bank of America, the largest North Carolina-based company, said in a news release: “We support this bipartisan measure to repeal HB2 and create the conditions for continued dialogue and progress.”

But some companies responded negatively, such as the Durham-based advertising agency McKinney.

“As a national agency with a global creative reputation, our success depends upon attracting the very best talent and clients to Durham. This new bill continues to stand in the way of that,” McKinney CEO Brad Brinegar said.

IBM, which has a large Raleigh-area operation, also expressed reservations.

“IBM opposed North Carolina’s H.B.2 because it discriminates against people for being who they are. We welcome its repeal, but stronger local nondiscrimination laws should not be pre-empted,” said the company’s chief diversity officer, Lindsay-Rae McIntyre.

Among the high-profile cancellations was Bruce Springsteen, who backed out of a Greensboro concert because of House Bill 2. Asked about the new law, Springsteen guitarist Steven Van Zandt tweeted: “Hopefully the NCAA will see through this ‘fake repeal,’ to paraphrase our President. The AP can print that!”

Movie director Rob Reiner, an activist for equal rights and major supporter of Democratic candidates, urged colleagues to continue avoiding the state, tweeting: “Entertainment leaders: don’t fall for this ‘deal.’ Doesn’t repeal #HB2.”

Money and politics aside, transgender people remained worried about their safety.

“It’s not a full repeal,” said Vivian Taylor, a National Guard veteran and transgender woman from North Carolina. “It’s obviously just there to try to make the NCAA basketball people happy.”

Companies often steer clear of places embroiled in turbulent social issues, but the new legislation could be enough to restore North Carolina’s reputation, said Paige Webster, a consultant in Phoenix who advises companies on where to build new operations.

“I think that stigma will go away,” Webster said. “It’s going to open the doors for corporations to take another look.”

But the angry reaction by gay-rights activists means the issue could remain a red flag, said Pete Mohan, a site selection consultant in Florida.

“It’s more of a stopgap than anything else,” Mohan said. “The whole situation has sort of soured the broader national desire to locate in North Carolina.”

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news