Ohio man wanted for killing is arrested in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — An Ohio man wanted for murder in his home state has been jailed following a routine bail check on a man in Augusta, Maine.

Police say they found two Ohio men in the apartment of the man they were checking on. One of them, 18-year-old Matthew Mason of Sandusky, was allegedly wanted for murder.

Augusta police seized drugs and arrested all three men on Wednesday. Mason is charged with being a fugitive from justice who’s wanted by the Lorain Police Department in Ohio.

Mason remained detained Friday at the Kennebec County Jail. It was unclear if he had a lawyer.

