Patrol: Inmate suspected in beating death of serial killer

JOHN SEEWER , Associated Press Published:
FILE  In this Sept. 1987 file photo, serial killer Donald Harvey stands before a judge during sentencing in Cincinnati. Harvey, who was serving multiple life sentences, was found beaten in his cell Tuesday afternoon at the state's prison in Toledo, state officials said. He died Thursday morning, said JoEllen Smith, spokeswoman for Ohio's prison system. He was 64. (AP Photo/Al Berhman, File)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio investigators say an inmate is suspected in the fatal beating of a serial killer who became known as the “Angel of Death” after a string of killings during the 1970s and ’80s.

READ MORE: 'Angel of Death' serial killer dies after attack in prison

Donald Harvey

State Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Robert Sellers said Friday that no charges have been filed yet and investigators are continuing to interview witnesses.

Former nurse’s aide Donald Harvey died Thursday, two days after state troopers say he was found beaten at the state’s prison in Toledo.

The 64-year-old was serving multiple life sentences after admitting in 1987 to killing three dozen hospital patients in Ohio and Kentucky.

Harvey later said he was trying to end the suffering of the patients and claimed he killed even more than the 37 he pleaded guilty to in court.

