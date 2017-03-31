Pieces of Hope

The donation to Dayton Children’s will be used to help fund programs that will provide timely diagnostic assessment for families who are concerned about their child having autism, as well ongoing education and support to primary care physicians to assist them in the identification and management of children with autism.
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.