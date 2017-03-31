Police: Fight over man led to woman shot at lingerie store

By Published:
Anikqua Williams is seen behind her attorney in court. (WCMH Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio’s capital city say one woman shot another in a lingerie store full of shoppers, apparently because of a fight over a man.

Columbus police say the injured 23-year-old woman was hospitalized in stable condition with a chest wound after the Thursday afternoon shooting.

Deputy Chief Thomas Quinlan tells The Columbus Dispatch the women had “bad blood” between them before they had an unexpected encounter at a PINK store, part of the corporate family that includes Victoria’s Secret. The shooting occurred in an upstairs room of the store at the popular Easton Town Center shopping area, which prohibits firearms.

Police say the 22-year-old woman who fired was jailed on a felonious assault charge.

WSYX-TV reports that PINK says it prioritizes safety and is cooperating with the investigation.

