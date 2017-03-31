Semi crash shuts down lanes of I-70

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi crash shut down parts of I-70 in Brookville early on Friday morning.

The crash happened just before midnight on I-70 near the Arlington Road and the S.R. 49 exits. The Ohio State Patrol says the semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver was not hurt.

The semi ended up on its side in the median, blocking lanes of I-70 in both directions.

OSP shut down lanes in both directions during clean up of the crash.

The left lane of I-70 eastbound is closed, and the right lane is also being periodically closed as towing crews working to get the semi upright and removed.

All westbound lanes of I-70 have reopened.

The crash is under investigation.