Sheriff: Worker killed at construction site in Ohio

GALENA, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities are looking into a construction worker’s death at a construction site in central Ohio.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Luis Pillcorema died Thursday when he was struck by a beam weighing about 2,500 pounds. Authorities say he was working in the basement of an unfinished home in Berkshire Township at the time. The township is near Galena, about 24 miles north of Columbus.

Authorities say Pillcorema was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the man’s death.

