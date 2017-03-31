Shoplifting suspect fights with police at Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is behind bars facing multiple charges after fighting with police at a Springfield gas station.

Police went to the Speedway in the 1200 block of W. North Street around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday on a report of a man stuffing a large amount of candy inside his jacket.

When officers arrived, they found a man wearing a large winter jacket and two sweatshirts.

The man, later identified as James Anthony Ragland, would not comply with orders from the officers.

When officers tried to place Ragland under arrest, he resisted, and a struggle with officers ensued.

Ragland and two officers crashed into a candy display and a coffee station before going to the ground.

Police told Ragland to surrender, and when he would not, a taser was used to subdue him.

Once in custody, police found a large amount of candy and beef jerky, valued at more than $100 inside Ragland’s sweatshirt.

A witness at the Speedway says Ragland has stolen in a similar fashion several times before.

Both officers suffered minor injuries during the scuffle with Ragland.

Ragland was taken to the Clark County Jail on theft, resisting arrest and obstructing official business charges.

Jail records show that Ragland is due in court on Friday.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news