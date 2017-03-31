Suspect in teen shooting death gets $1 million bond

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Dayton went before a Dayton Municipal Judge Friday.

Jalyn Simmons pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old James Banks on Wexford Place Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Police: Fatal shooting started as a robbery

The judge ordered a $1 million bond.

Simmons has no criminal record, and they could only find a record of one traffic ticket.

Only 2 NEWS was there when Simmons was taken in for questioning Wednesday morning.

Simmons is being held in Montgomery County Jail.

