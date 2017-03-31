UD Police looking for 3 men involved in robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton’s Department of Public Safety notified students and staff about a robbery Friday.

A female student told police she was walking from her car to her home around midnight when three men approached her. It happened near East Stewart Street.

She said one man pushed her against a building and demanded her wallet. She gave it to him, and he began to walk away.

A second man demanded her cell phone. He told her he had a gun but did not show a weapon. The student gave the suspect her cell phone, and the three men left.

The first suspect is described as a man wearing a full-zip, red-hooded sweatshirt. The suspect concealed his head and face during the robbery.

The second suspect is described as a man, 6-feet, 2-inches, wearing a full-zip black jacket. He also concealed his head and face during the robbery.

No description of the third suspect was available.

UD police searched the area but could not find the suspects. The robbery is under investigation. If you can help police, contact the Department of Public Safety at 937-229-2121.

