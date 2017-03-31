Vice President to speak in Ohio Saturday

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Ohio Saturday.

According to the White House, the Vice President will travel to Reynoldsburg to discuss American jobs and the economy. He is expected to speak with business leaders at DynaLab, Inc.

DynaLab, Inc. is an American owned-and-operated electronic manufacturing services company.

He will tour the facility and offer formal remarks at 1:30 p.m.

Vice President Pence was in Ohio earlier this month. He spoke at Frame USA in Springdale.

