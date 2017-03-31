Vice President to speak in Ohio Saturday

By Published: Updated:
Vice President Mike Pence pauses while speaking before administering the oath of office to Energy Secretary Rick Perry, left, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Ohio Saturday.

According to the White House, the Vice President will travel to Reynoldsburg to discuss American jobs and the economy. He is expected to speak with business leaders at DynaLab, Inc.

DynaLab, Inc. is an American owned-and-operated electronic manufacturing services company.

He will tour the facility and offer formal remarks at 1:30 p.m.

Vice President Pence was in Ohio earlier this month. He spoke at Frame USA in Springdale.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s