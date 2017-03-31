Xenia police, Greene County coroner investigating body found

Xenia police are investigating a body found Friday morning. (WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Xenia Police Division is investigating a body found in the area Friday morning.

According to Xenia police, a passerby walking his dog on Galloway Street found the man’s body. Police identified the man, but are not releasing his identity because next of kin has not been notified.

Police tell 2 NEWS there does not appear to be signs of foul play.

The Greene County Coroner’s Office is also investigating.

