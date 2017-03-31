Xenia police, Greene County coroner investigating body found

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Xenia Police Division is investigating a body found in the area Friday morning.

According to Xenia police, a passerby walking his dog on Galloway Street found the man’s body. Police identified the man, but are not releasing his identity because next of kin has not been notified.

Police tell 2 NEWS there does not appear to be signs of foul play.

The Greene County Coroner’s Office is also investigating.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news