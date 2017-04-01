Cloudy and cool today for the Future’s game

A weak area of high pressure will build in today. However there is a lot of trapped moisture which will result in cloudy skies and patchy morning drizzle. Clouds will start to break towards evening and bring in some late day sunshine. More sunshine and milder temperatures are expected on Sunday as winds shift to the south.

TODAY: Spotty drizzle, mainly this morning. Cloudy and cool. High 53

TONIGHT: Turning partly cloudy and chilly. Low 38

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 62

Enjoy Sunday because a wet pattern is setting up for the week ahead.