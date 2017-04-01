Cloudy and cool today for the Future’s game

By Published:

A weak area of high pressure will build in today.  However there is a lot of trapped moisture which will result in cloudy skies and patchy morning drizzle.  Clouds will start to break towards evening and bring in some late day sunshine.  More sunshine and milder temperatures are expected on Sunday as winds shift to the south.

TODAY:  Spotty drizzle, mainly this morning.  Cloudy and cool.  High 53

TONIGHT:  Turning partly cloudy and chilly.  Low 38

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 62

Enjoy Sunday because a wet pattern is setting up for the week ahead.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s