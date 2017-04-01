Flyers to introduce alum Anthony Grant as new coach

WDTN Staff Published: Updated:
Alabama head coach Anthony Grant speaks to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament against Florida, Thursday, March 12, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Anthony Grant will formally be introduced as the new head coach of the University of Dayton men’s basketball team Saturday at UD Arena.

Grant was a 3 year starter for Dayton back in the mid 1980’s.

He was the head coach at Virginia Commonwealth University for 3 years followed by 6 seasons as the head coach at Alabama.

Grant spent the last 2 seasons as an assistant coach under Billy Donovan with the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder.

The press conference begins at 1:00 p.m. and will be streamed in live on WDTN.com

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s