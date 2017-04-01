Flyers to introduce alum Anthony Grant as new coach

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Anthony Grant will formally be introduced as the new head coach of the University of Dayton men’s basketball team Saturday at UD Arena.

Grant was a 3 year starter for Dayton back in the mid 1980’s.

He was the head coach at Virginia Commonwealth University for 3 years followed by 6 seasons as the head coach at Alabama.

Grant spent the last 2 seasons as an assistant coach under Billy Donovan with the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder.

The press conference begins at 1:00 p.m. and will be streamed in live on WDTN.com