Triangle Park patrons react to Dayton’s 8th homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are now investigating a body found at Triangle Park as a homicide.

The Montgomery County Coroner confirmed the victim is 37-year-old Demieko Hairston of Columbus.

Park-goers like Ricco Edwards remain on alert.

“It’s alarming, very alarming.”

Tire marks in the grass left behind by investigators are all that’s left of the scene at Triangle Park.

“When something like this happens, you got to start second guessing yourself. How safe it is?” said Edwards.

This marks the 8th homicide for the city of Dayton this year.

Park frequent, Lisa Sharp-Gomez isn’t shocked by the news. “We live in Dayton, it’s not entirely surprising,” she said.

As detectives investigate what exactly happened to Hairston, park-goers plan to be more vigilant.

“We come here during the day. We typically don’t come here at night. It’s not going to change our usage of the park at all,” said Sharp-Gomez.

“You feel a little uneasy.I don’t know if someone was walking out here and got snatched or something like that,” said Edwards.

2 NEWS called the Dayton homicide detective that is assigned to this case and have yet to hear back. As soon as we do, we’ll have it on air and online.