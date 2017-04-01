Vice President Pence returns to Ohio for economy talks

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Ohio to discuss economic issues with businesspeople.

Watch Pence’s speech in Ohio live here:

2 NEWS App users click here to watch

The former governor of neighboring Indiana is scheduled to visit the Columbus suburb of Reynoldsburg on Saturday. His office says he will hear from small business owners and job creators and tour an electronic manufacturing services company. His office says Pence will also make some remarks.

U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi, an Ohio Republican, plans to join Pence.

Pence came to southwest Ohio on March 2 to promote the proposed repeal of the Barack Obama administration’s health care overhaul.

House Speaker Paul Ryan last week pulled the legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act after it became clear there weren’t enough votes to pass the legislation.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news