Vice President Pence returns to Ohio for economy talks

Vice President Mike Pence, right, and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, wave after Pence's arrival at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Pence visited with businesspeople at DynaLab, Inc., an American electronics manufacturing services company, and toured the facility before delivering remarks to news media. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Ohio to discuss economic issues with businesspeople.

The former governor of neighboring Indiana is scheduled to visit the Columbus suburb of Reynoldsburg on Saturday. His office says he will hear from small business owners and job creators and tour an electronic manufacturing services company. His office says Pence will also make some remarks.

U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi, an Ohio Republican, plans to join Pence.

Pence came to southwest Ohio on March 2 to promote the proposed repeal of the Barack Obama administration’s health care overhaul.

House Speaker Paul Ryan last week pulled the legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act after it became clear there weren’t enough votes to pass the legislation.

