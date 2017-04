FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning house fire in Franklin Township.

Police say it started in a bedroom in the home located in the 4100 block of Red Robin Street after 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

A neighbor called 911 after spotting flames coming from the house.

A man inside the home was able to get out safely. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.