Dry and warmer today. Wet week ahead.

High pressure builds in today shifting winds to the south. This will help to warm us up into the low 60s this afternoon. The high will not last long, though. The next storm system will be moving in by Monday morning.

TODAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 62

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, not as cold. Low 47

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. A few storms possible High 64

A series of storm systems will affect the area this week. The first one will move in on Monday with a chance of showers and a few storms. If you are heading down to the opening day parade in Cincinnati on Monday, bring along the rain gear.