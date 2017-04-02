Fire destroys barn in Farmersville

FARMERSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Farmersville.

Firefighters were called to the 15000 block of Chicken Bristle Road around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Home owners noticed a fire in their barn and managed to rescue several pigs that were trapped inside.

Seven jurisdictions fought the blaze that was fueled by high winds and tanks of fuel in the structure.

Farm equipment and several vehicles were destroyed in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

The barn is a total loss.