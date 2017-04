DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is taken to the hospital after he accidentally shoots himself in the stomach in Dayton.

It happened at a home in the 1400 block of Huffman Avenue just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to police reports, the man told officers he was playing with the gun when it went off before losing consciousness.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.