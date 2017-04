XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the eye Sunday night in Greene County.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Texas Drive.

The 56-year-old victim is in stable condition at Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia.

The suspect is in custody.

2 NEWS is working to learn what led up to the stabbing and the suspect’s identity.