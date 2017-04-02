One escaped inmate in custody, two remain at large

NBC4 Staff Published:
Source: WCMH

NELSONVILLE, OH (WCMH) — One inmate who escaped a southern Ohio correctional facility is in custody, but officials are still searching for two more.

David G. Skeens was arrested by Heath police Monday morning. Police said he was hiding at Starlight Hotel, at 1342 Hebron Road in Heath, with a woman. He cooperated and was arrested without incident.

The woman he was found with has not been charged. The arrest remains under investigation.

Skeens went missing from the SEPTA Correctional Facility on March 31st at approximately 9:40pm, along with Justin Delano Stanley. An additional offender, Troy Brandon Tyler Byrd, escaped on April 1st at approximately 7:35pm.

Justin Delano Stanley, age 25, was sentenced to SEPTA Correctional Facility from Fairfield County on charges of Burglary. Stanley was last seen wearing a black shirt, with blue jeans and black shoes.

Troy Brandon Tyler Byrd, age 29, was sentenced to SEPTA Correctional Facility from Champaign County on charges of Possession of Heroin. Byrd was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, with blue jeans. He has a tattoo on his neck.

If you have any further questions or information that could lead to an arrest, please contact the City of Nelsonville Police Department at 740-753-1922 or SEPTA Correctional Facility at 740-753-5000.

