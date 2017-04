DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are investigating after a dead body is found on u.s 35.

Dispatch received several calls around 6:30 a.m Sunday morning on reports a body was in the eastbound lane near Smithville Road.

Police say the body appeared to have been run over several times.

The road was shut down for a couple of hours while it was removed.

Police are working to find out the identity of the victim.