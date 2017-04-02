Tokes family releases statement about indictment of Brian Golsby

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes’ family has released a statement about the indictment of kidnapping, rape, and murder suspect Brian Golsby.

Golsby is accused of abducting Tokes after she got off work at Bodega in the Short North in February. A death penalty indictment was filed Saturday.

Investigators say he forced her to withdraw money from her bank accounts before he raped her, murdered her, and left her body in Scioto Grove Metro Park.

Based on the recent information released as it pertains to what happened to our daughter, we issue the following statement from our family. We are and always will be beyond devastated by the tragic loss of our beautiful, precious Reagan. Nothing for our family will ever be the same again. This situation has impacted our lives forever and our hearts are broken. We cling to our steadfast faith for the strength and guidance to persevere for justice, no matter how difficult the journey is. In addition, we will continue to seek out and fight for change to the system. Based on the facts, the system is severely broken. Our daughter suffered and lost her life as a result. We still are filled with immense gratitude by the continual uplifting and support that continues to propel us forward. Thank you for the outpouring for us and for Reagan.