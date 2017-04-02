Trump immigration policies cloud “immigrant-friendly” Dayton

By Published:
Trump policies cloud 'Welcome Dayton' initiative (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – There are concerns over President Donald Trump’s tough talk and policies on immigration in an Ohio city that’s linked its future to attracting and keeping foreign-born residents.

The “Welcome Dayton” initiative has helped brake population decline, add skilled workers, and revitalize rundown neighborhoods in a Rust Belt city that was reeling from the recession and losing a signature company. Officially adopted in 2011, the “immigrant-friendly city” plan offers assistance with English and translations, accessing government and social services, and assisting entrepreneurs.

The city celebrates diversity with cultural events such as a mini-World Cup soccer tournament and arts festivals. But people in its immigrant communities say some residents or would-be residents are worried by policies Trump says are needed for national security.

