Alpine skiing 101: Equipment

Bindings

Bindings secure boots to the skis. They are designed to release their hold in the event of a fall.

Goggles

Ski goggles, which come in a variety of lens colors, protect the eyes against weather, glare and the effects of speed on the eyes.

Helmets

Helmets protect the head and ears. In slalom events, a chin guard is attached to the helmet to protect skiers from getting hit in the face by gates.

Poles

Poles are used for balance and steering. There are different types of poles for the speed and technical events.

Suits

Suits are usually skintight to reduce air resistance. Skiers are also allowed to wear padding for protection.

Wax

A substance applied to the base of skis to increase control, glide and speed.