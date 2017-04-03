Alpine skiing 101: Inside the 2018 Olympic venue

Alpine skiing events will be held in two locations within the Taebaek Mountains of PyeongChang during the 2018 Olympic Games: Yongpyong Alpine Centre and Jeongseon Alpine Centre.

Yongpyong Alpine Centre will host giant slalom, slalom and team event. It has 2,500 seats and room for an additional 3,500 standing fans. The length of the course is 1,191m, or 3,907 feet, with an altitude difference of 410m, or 1,345 feet, with an average slope of 34.4%.

Jeongseon Alpine Centre will serve as the home for downhill, super-G and combined. It has a capacity of 6,500 fans, including 3,600 seats. The course measurements differ for each event, are available on the PyeongChang 2018 website.

Alpine skiing courses must be free of all obstacles. An exception is pine needles, which are often used to aid competitors’ depth perception, especially around jumps.

For safety, courses have a border of padding and netting to cushion a fall and to prevent athletes from sliding into wooded areas.