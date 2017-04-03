Alpine skiing 101: Qualifying for the 2018 Olympic Games

Up to 320 alpine skiers will compete in PyeongChang.

Quota spots will be awarded based on the World Cup Start List and the Olympic Quota Allocation List, as of January 22, 2018. Countries can send a maximum of 22 alpine skiers to PyeongChang, including a maximum of 14 athletes per gender. A maximum of four athletes can start for a country in each event.

As the host country, South Korea will have the possibility of entering a minimum of two male and two female athletes per event.

All athletes must be born before January 1, 2002.

Complete qualification system for the 2018 Winter Olympics, via the FIS.

Qualification for the U.S. Olympic team is based on World Cup results during the 2017-18 season. Athletes can also be recommended for discretionary selection to the U.S. Olympic team by the coaching staff. These athletes will have “indicated the potential for Olympic success,” based on three criteria: outstanding results from previous season, a recent trend of positive results or indication of medal potential in future global competitions.

The 2018 U.S. Olympic team will be announced by the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association in the weeks just prior to the PyeongChang Games.