Alpine skiing 101: Qualifying for the 2018 Olympic Games

NBC Olympics.com Published:
2014 U.S. Olympic ski medalists

Up to 320 alpine skiers will compete in PyeongChang.

Quota spots will be awarded based on the World Cup Start List and the Olympic Quota Allocation List, as of January 22, 2018. Countries can send a maximum of 22 alpine skiers to PyeongChang, including a maximum of 14 athletes per gender. A maximum of four athletes can start for a country in each event.

As the host country, South Korea will have the possibility of entering a minimum of two male and two female athletes per event. 

All athletes must be born before January 1, 2002. 

Complete qualification system for the 2018 Winter Olympics, via the FIS. 

Qualification for the U.S. Olympic team is based on World Cup results during the 2017-18 season. Athletes can also be recommended for discretionary selection to the U.S. Olympic team by the coaching staff. These athletes will have “indicated the potential for Olympic success,” based on three criteria: outstanding results from previous season, a recent trend of positive results or indication of medal potential in future global competitions.

The 2018 U.S. Olympic team will be announced by the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association in the weeks just prior to the PyeongChang Games. 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s